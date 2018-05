NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - United Airlines’ chief financial officer, Andrew Levy, is stepping down, the carrier said on Thursday, marking a major management shuffle amid the airline’s lagging financial performance as compared with rivals.

Levy will be replaced by Gerry Laderman, a senior United executive, who previously served as interim chief financial officer before Levy’s appointment. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Peter Cooney)