United bids for six new slots at Tokyo's Haneda airport

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings is applying for six of 12 new slots open to U.S. carriers at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport in a push to increase daily nonstop flights to the Japanese capital ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games and beyond.

Haneda is located closer to downtown Tokyo than the capital’s other international airport Narita, and flies to more destinations throughout Japan, making it attractive for both business travelers and tourists.

Thursday is the deadline for applications to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the 12 extra Haneda slots that Japan has agreed to allot to U.S. airlines.

The extra slots for U.S. airlines were unlocked after Japan reached an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to open up new flight paths around a nearby U.S. air base, a move needed to boost Haneda movements in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Completion of an aviation agreement between the U.S. and Japanese governments is expected later this year, United said. Flights are expected to begin service by the summer of 2020, once the U.S. Department of Transportation awards the slots. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)