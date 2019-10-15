Company News
October 15, 2019 / 8:18 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

United Airlines beats quarterly profit estimates, lifts 2019 forecast

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - United Airlines on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, boosted by strong travel demand and lower fuel costs, and lifted its full-year profit forecast despite the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The U.S. airline now expects its 2019 adjusted earnings to be between $11.25 and $12.25 per share, compared with its previous range of $10.50 and $12.

Chicago-based United said adjusted net income rose to $1.05 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, or $4.07 per share, from $834 million or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated $3.95 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue rose 3.4% to $11.38 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

