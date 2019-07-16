United Airlines quarterly profit beats on strong travel demand, higher fares

July 16 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a greater-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, driven by strong air travel demand and the ability to charge more for seats given supply constraints from the Boeing Co 737 MAX grounding.

The three U.S. airlines that operate the MAX - United, American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co - are cancelling thousands of flights each month since a worldwide grounding in March following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed a total of 346 people.

Chicago-based United said adjusted earnings per share rose to $4.21 in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.23 a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast $4.08 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Matthew Lewis)