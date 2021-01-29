UK's competition watchdog begins probe into Uber's Autocab deal

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating whether Uber’s takeover of UK tech company Autocab, which sells booking and dispatch software to private hire firms, would substantially reduce competition.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it had a deadline of March 26 to decide whether to refer the deal for an in-depth investigation.
