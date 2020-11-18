Uber looks to partner with other self-driving companies -CEO

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s self-driving unit is looking to partner with other companies working on autonomous driving, the company’s chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

“Our view is that we will partner with other autonomous providers over a period of time,” Dara Khosrowshahi said at the RBC Capital Markets conference when asked about reports Uber is looking to sell its autonomous driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG). (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York Editing by Chris Reese)