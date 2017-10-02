FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber board seats two directors named by Kalanick -sources
October 2, 2017 / 5:26 PM / in 18 days

Uber board seats two directors named by Kalanick -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s board added two new directors nominated by co-founder and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The board is considering measures that would diminish Kalanick’s influence and voting power, and directors are divided over whether Kalanick has the right to name board members. The move could still be subject to legal challenge, but the confirmation allows the two new directors to vote at a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the people said.

Reporting By Paresh Dave, editing by Peter Henderson and Dan Grebler

