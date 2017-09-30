FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber's Kalanick says he appoints former Xerox, Merrill bosses to board
September 30, 2017 / 12:21 AM / in 20 days

Uber's Kalanick says he appoints former Xerox, Merrill bosses to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick on Friday said that he had appointed two new board members, challenging Uber shareholders who have asked a court to stop the former chief executive from naming directors.

Kalanick in a statement said that he had appointed former Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns and former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain as directors in the face of proposals to dramatically restructure the board. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

