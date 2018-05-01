Uber loses its licence in UK coastal city of Brighton

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Uber’s licence in the southern English coastal city of Brighton will not be renewed as the council said the taxi app was not “fit and proper” to hold a licence, citing concerns over a data breach and the use of drivers from outside the area.

“Our priority is the safety of residents and visitors and, due to the data breach and the lack of commitment to using drivers licensed here, we were not satisfied that UBL (Uber Britannia Limited) are a fit and proper person to hold an operator’s licence,” said Chair of the licensing panel Councillor Jackie O’Quinn. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)