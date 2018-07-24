London taxi drivers say they are considering class action against Uber

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - London taxi drivers are exploring whether they could bring a class action lawsuit against Uber, their trade body confirmed on Tuesday, after the mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in Britain’s capital.

“We’ve been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” Steve McNamara, General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said in a statement.

“We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility,” he added.

Sky News had previously reported the plan.