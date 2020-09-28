Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Rails & Roads - Passengers

Uber wins back London licence

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, a judge decided on Monday after the city’s transport regulator stripped it from the taxi app over safety concerns.

Transport for London refused to grant the Silicon Valley-based company a new licence in 2019 due to what it called a “pattern of failures” and Uber argued it has since assuaged concerns over insurance verification and driver identification. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

