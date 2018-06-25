FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in 2 hours

Ruling on Uber's London licence likely to come on June 26 - judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Uber’s bid to overturn a decision stripping it of its licence in London will likely be decided on June 26, judge Emma Arbuthnot said on Monday.

Uber is appealing Transport for London’s ruling last September that it was unfit to run a taxi service in London, the heart of its most important European market.

Arbuthnot said that a ruling on the decision would likely come on Tuesday, with a full judgement following later. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

