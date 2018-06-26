FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 26, 2018 / 4:39 PM / in an hour

Uber granted new, shorter, licence to operate in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Uber was granted a new, shorter, licence to operate in London on Tuesday after a judge said it had made the changes required to be deemed fit and proper, after its earlier application was denied last year.

Transport for London (TfL) refused to give the Silicon Valley taxi firm a five-year operating licence last September, citing failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to background checks on drivers.

But Judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates Court ruled that Uber could operate in London on a 15-month licence, subject to strict conditions.

Uber has admitted that TfL’s decision to deny it a licence last year was the right one, but insists changes in policy and personnel justified the award of a shorter licence to prove it had changed.

TfL’s lawyer said that costs for the case, to be paid by Uber, would be 425,000 pounds. ($562,487). (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.