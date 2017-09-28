FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May says Uber's London ban "disproportionate" - BBC
September 28, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 21 days ago

British PM May says Uber's London ban "disproportionate" - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the London transport regulator’s decision to strip Uber Technologies Inc of its licence to operate in the capital was “disproportionate” and has put thousands of jobs at risk, according to a BBC report on Thursday.

Regulator Transport for London said last Friday that the U.S.-based taxi firm’s approach and conduct was not fit and proper to hold a private vehicle hire licence and it would not be renewed when it expires on Sept. 30.

"I want to see a level playing field. I think a blanket ban is disproportionate," May said in her interview with the BBC. bbc.in/2fv3c52

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

