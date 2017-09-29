FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Uber CEO to meet London transport boss next Tuesday
September 29, 2017

New Uber CEO to meet London transport boss next Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dara Khosrowshahi, the new chief executive of Uber Technologies, will meet with the head of the London Transport system next Tuesday to discuss the decision to strip its licence in the British capital, the two sides said.

Regulator Transport for London (TfL) deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service on Sept. 22 and decided not to renew its licence to operate when it expires on Saturday, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Khosrowshahi, who is less than a month into his new job, will meet Transport Commissioner Mike Brown.

“Our new CEO is looking forward to meeting with the Commissioner next week,” an Uber spokesman said.

“As he said on Monday, we want to work with London to make things right.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

