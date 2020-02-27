Taxi group wins right to join Uber's London licence appeal case

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A taxi trade association will be able to participate in Uber’s appeal against the loss of its operating licence in the British capital city set to be heard in full on July 6, a British judge decided on Thursday.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association will be an interested party in the case, giving it access to documents and meaning they could make submissions.

Transport for London in November refused a renewal request from the Silicon Valley-based company to keep operating in one of its most important markets, citing safety failures, whilst Uber says it has changed its business model.

The firm’s roughly 45,000 drivers in London can continue to take rides until the appeals process is exhausted, which could last months or years. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)