Uber loses lastest UK legal bid to block worker rights for drivers

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Uber lost on Wednesday its latest court bid to stop British drivers from being classified as workers, entitling them to rights such as the minimum wage, in a decision which jeopardises the taxi app’s business model.

Two drivers successfully argued at a tribunal in 2016 that the Silicon Valley firm exerted significant control over them to provide an on-demand service and that they should cease to be considered self-employed, which gives few protections in law.

An employment appeal tribunal upheld that decision last year prompting Uber to go to the Court of Appeal, which ruled against the firm in a decision handed down on Wednesday.