Uber’s European policy chief quits, FT says
#Funds News
October 17, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in 5 days

Uber’s European policy chief quits, FT says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Uber’s European policy chief Christopher Burghardt has quit to join the electric vehicle charging network company Chargepoint, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, the latest senior figure to depart from the taxi app.

Burghardt, the head of policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, departs after less than two years with the group, and will become managing director for Chargepoint in Europe in November, the FT said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
