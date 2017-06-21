FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as chief executive - NYT
June 21, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 months ago

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as chief executive - NYT

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Kalanick's exit came under pressure from Uber's investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation. nyti.ms/2soTB79

Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. working hours. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

