Uber adds 2,400 U.S. locations for package delivery service

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday its package delivery service, Uber Connect, will now be available in more than 2,400 new cities and towns in the United States.

Uber Connect, launched in April for sending packages, has added new features, including one that allows users to also request for pickups, the company said.

The expansion could help Uber, which is focusing on ride-hailing and delivery to turn profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021.

Earlier this week, Uber divested two cash-burning businesses, its flying taxi unit, Uber Elevate, and self-driving unit Advanced Technologies Group.