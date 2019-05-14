Company News
May 14, 2019 / 7:54 PM / in 2 days

Uber drivers are contractors, not employees, U.S. labor relations board says

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Drivers of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc’s were independent contractors and not its employees, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said in a memo.

“Drivers’ virtually complete control of their cars, work schedules, and log-in locations, together with their freedom to work for competitors of Uber, provided them with significant entrepreneurial opportunity,” according to the memo dated April 16.

“Applying the common-law agency test, we conclude that UberX and UberBLACK drivers were independent contractors.”

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

