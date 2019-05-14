Uber drivers are contractors, not employees, U.S. labor relations board says

May 14 (Reuters) - Drivers of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc’s were independent contractors and not its employees, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said in a memo.

“Drivers’ virtually complete control of their cars, work schedules, and log-in locations, together with their freedom to work for competitors of Uber, provided them with significant entrepreneurial opportunity,” according to the memo dated April 16.

“Applying the common-law agency test, we conclude that UberX and UberBLACK drivers were independent contractors.”

