Company News
March 5, 2019 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber not criminally liable in 2018 fatal self-driving crash -prosecutors

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Arizona prosecutors said on Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in which one of the company’s self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe.

The Yavapai County Attorney in a letter said there was “no basis” for criminal liability for Uber, but added that the conduct of the back-up driver, Rafael Vasquez, should be referred to the Tempe, Arizona police for additional investigation.

Police said last year that Vasquez was streaming a television show on her phone until about the time of a fatal crash and called the incident “entirely avoidable.” Uber did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Berkrot)

