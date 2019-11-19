U.S. safety board chair criticizes Uber for 2018 fatal self-driving crash

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday criticized Uber Technologies Inc for its “ineffective safety culture” at the time of a March 2018 fatal self-driving car crash in Arizona.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said “the inappropriate actions of both the automatic driving system as implemented and the vehicle’s human operator were symptoms of a deeper problem” citing the “ineffective safety culture that existed at the time of Uber.”

Uber did not immediately comment but has made signifcant reforms to its self-driving car testing since the crash. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)