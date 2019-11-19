Company News
November 19, 2019 / 6:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. safety board chair criticizes Uber for 2018 fatal self-driving crash

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday criticized Uber Technologies Inc for its “ineffective safety culture” at the time of a March 2018 fatal self-driving car crash in Arizona.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said “the inappropriate actions of both the automatic driving system as implemented and the vehicle’s human operator were symptoms of a deeper problem” citing the “ineffective safety culture that existed at the time of Uber.”

Uber did not immediately comment but has made signifcant reforms to its self-driving car testing since the crash. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below