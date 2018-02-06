Uber says hackers behind data breach were in Canada, Florida

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The two individuals behind the 2016 data breach at Uber Technologies Inc were found to be in Canada and Florida, an Uber cybersecurity executive told U.S. Congress on Tuesday.

About 25 million users affected by the breach are users located in the United States, John Flynn, chief information security officer at Uber, said in written testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee. Uber announced the breach of 57 million worldwide users in November.