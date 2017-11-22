FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Rep. Pallone urges hearing, FTC probe of Uber handling of data breach
November 22, 2017 / 5:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Rep. Pallone urges hearing, FTC probe of Uber handling of data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Frank Pallone called on Wednesday for a hearing into Uber Technologies Inc’s handling of a breach that exposed data about drivers and riders.

“If Uber did indeed secretly pay-off the hackers to keep the breach quiet, then a possible cover up of the incident is problematic and must be investigated,” Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement.

“The Federal Trade Commission must immediately begin an investigation into both the breach itself and the company’s outrageous delay in disclosing the breach,” added Pallone. “Congress can and should take action now to pass legislation that makes companies more accountable and provides meaningful protections for consumers.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

