April 12, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

RPT-Uber expands settlement with U.S. FTC related to cyberattack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read



WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday the ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc had agreed to expand its proposed settlement with the agency over charges it deceived consumers about its privacy and data security practices.

The FTC said the expansion of the proposed settlement comes after the commission learned Uber had failed to disclose a “significant” breach of consumer data that occurred in 2016 and would compel Uber to disclosure future incidents. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by David Alexander)

