Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in early talks to buy food-delivery company Deliveroo, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2PRDzeI on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

London-based Deliveroo was valued at more than $2 billion after raising $98 million from private investors last year.

Both Uber and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)