March 28, 2018 / 8:40 PM / in 16 hours

Uber's head of freight Lior Ron to leave - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s head of freight operations Lior Ron is departing the ride-hailing company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Ron co-founded self-driving trucks startup Otto in 2016 along with former Google colleague Anthony Levandowski and sold the company to Uber the same year.

The departure comes a week after an Uber autonomous vehicle struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Arizona.

Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car unit Waymo sued Uber last year saying that Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential documents in 2015 before leaving to start Otto.

Uber fired Levandowski in May last year and in February agreed to settle a legal dispute with Waymo by paying $245 million worth of its own shares. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

