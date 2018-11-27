Regulatory News - Americas
November 27, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British, Dutch regulators fine Uber for 2016 data hack

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British and Dutch regulators on Tuesday fined ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc for failing to protect customers’ personal information during a 2016 cyber attack involving millions of users.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in Britain slapped a 385,000 pound ($490,759.50) fine on the firm, while the Dutch Data Protection Authority imposed a fine of 600,000 euros ($678,780.00) on Uber. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.