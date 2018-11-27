British, Dutch regulators fine Uber for 2016 data hack

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British and Dutch regulators on Tuesday fined ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc for failing to protect customers’ personal information during a 2016 cyber attack involving millions of users.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in Britain slapped a 385,000 pound ($490,759.50) fine on the firm, while the Dutch Data Protection Authority imposed a fine of 600,000 euros ($678,780.00) on Uber. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)