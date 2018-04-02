FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 2, 2018 / 6:04 AM / Updated a day ago

Indonesia says Go-Jek, Grab need to register as transport businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing companies Go-Jek and Grab must register in Indonesia as transport companies within two months to ensure they meet safety requirements as a public transport provider, Indonesia’s transport minister said on Monday. “We in the Transport Ministry have finalised this and within one or two days we will meet stakeholders to discuss,” Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told a news conference. Another official said once a ride-hailing company obtained a licence it needed to follow the rules of a public transport provider. The minister also pledged that the government would ensure competition in the ride-hailing sector after Uber Technologies Inc’s deal to sell its operations in Southeast Asia to rival ride-hailing firm Grab. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.