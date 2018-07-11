FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia studying monopoly risk in ride-hailing market after Grab-Uber deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia is studying monopoly risk in the ride hailing market following the merger of Grab and Uber, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Uber Technologies Inc sold its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm.

“The government is studying the e-hailing service monopoly risk after the merger between Grab and Uber through the Malaysia Competition Commission,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that e-hailing services in the country will be regulated from Thursday. (Reporting by Liz Lee Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
