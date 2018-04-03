FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 8:31 AM / in a day

Philippines anti-trust regulator starts review of Grab-Uber deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ anti-trust agency said on Tuesday it has started a review of Uber Technologies’ deal to sell its Southeast Asian business to ride-hailing rival Grab.

The Philippine Competition Commission said in a statement it has reason to believe that the deal “may likely substantially lessen, prevent, or restrict competition”. The PCC’s jurisdiction and review procedures are limited to the Philippines.

The Philippines and Malaysia had said on Monday they will look into whether the deal hinders competition, days after Singapore began a probe into the deal on similar concerns. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
