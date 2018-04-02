FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines competition watchdog says examining Uber-Grab deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines competition watchdog said on Monday it is looking at whether the deal by Uber Technologies to sell its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab will substantially reduce competition.

“The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely,” the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said in a statement. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

