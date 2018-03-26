Grab says Uber deal driven independently by firms, has SoftBank support

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Grab’s acquisition of U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc’s Southeast Asian business was driven independently by the two companies, and was supported by their common investor, Japan’s SoftBank Group, a top executive at the Singapore-based firm said.

“It was really a very independent decision by both companies. SoftBank, of course, and Masa in particular, was highly supportive of the acquisition,” Grab President Ming Maa told Reuters, referring to Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)