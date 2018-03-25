FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Uber to sell Southeast Asia operations to Grab, get stake in combined business-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Asia in headline)

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to the region’s bigger rival Grab, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in what would be the U.S. company’s second retreat from Asia.

As part of the transaction, Uber would get a stake of as much as 30 percent in the combined business, the source said. He did not want to be identified as the deal is not public yet.

A multi-billion dollar investment in Uber earlier this year by Japan’s SoftBank Group, already one of Grab’s main investors, had stoked expectations that Uber would consolidate its Southeast Asian business with Grab.

The source said Uber and Grab are expected to announce the deal as early as Monday. Uber declined comment and Grab was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miyoung Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
