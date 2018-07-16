FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uber faces investigation over alleged gender discrimination - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is being investigated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stemming from a complaint about gender inequity, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the probe, which began last August, EEOC investigators have been interviewing former and current Uber employees as well as seeking documents from its executives, the report said.

The EEOC and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

