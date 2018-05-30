REFILE-Buffett proposed to invest $3 bln in Uber, but talks failed -Bbg

(Corrects to “Buffett” from “Buffet” in paragraph 1)

May 30 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett had proposed to invest $3 billion in Uber Technologies Inc earlier this year, but the talks failed following disagreements over the terms and size of the deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2kzUdlm

