May 30, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Buffett proposed to invest $3 bln in Uber, but talks failed -Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “Buffett” from “Buffet” in paragraph 1)

May 30 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett had proposed to invest $3 billion in Uber Technologies Inc earlier this year, but the talks failed following disagreements over the terms and size of the deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2kzUdlm

Both Uber and a representative for Buffett did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

