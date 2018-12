(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc filed paperwork confidentially this week for its initial public offering next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber's confidential filing indicates it could go public as soon as the first quarter, the Journal reported here (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)