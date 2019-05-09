Uber prices IPO at $45 per share, at lower end of target range -sources

(Updates UBER-IPO/PREVIEW Update 2 with a new UBER-IPO/ media label).)

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday priced its initial public offering at $45 per share, according to people familiar with the matter, at the lower end of its target range to raise $8.1 billion.

The IPO values the ride-hailing company at around $82.4 billion, compared with its most recent valuation of $76 billion in the private fundraising market.

Uber had set a price range of $44-$50 per share for the IPO, which is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Uber declined to comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York)