October 16, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber proposals value company at $120 bln in a possible IPO - WSJ

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc recently received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the company at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley last month delivered the valuation proposals to Uber, the report here said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

