2 months ago
Uber sued after allegedly obtaining rape victim's medical records
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 2 months ago

Uber sued after allegedly obtaining rape victim's medical records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, came as Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick announced a leave of absence this week.

Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and rule-breaking, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)

