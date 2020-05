May 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it will cut about 3,700 full-time jobs and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary for the remainder of the year.

The ride-hailing company expects to incur about $20 million in costs related to severance and related charges. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)