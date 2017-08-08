Uber considering sale of U.S. car-leasing business - source

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is evaluating options for its capital-intensive U.S. car-leasing business, including a sale of the unit, a source familiar with the matter said.

Other options for the business - Xchange Leasing - could include a partnership or winding it down by reducing the number of cities served, the person said, adding that a move could include layoffs.

