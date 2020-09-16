Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

German startup sennder acquires Uber's European freight business

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German freight startup sennder said on Wednesday it had acquired Uber's UBER.N European freight business in an all-stock deal that will see the U.S. ride hailing company become a minority shareholder.

The deal marks the second acquisition this year by Berlin-based sennder, a digital freight forwarder founded in 2015 that specialises in full-truck loads, handling 50,000 cargoes a month.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up