May 11, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - VMware Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Zane Rowe has indicated he will turn down the offer to be become Uber Technologies Inc’s finance chief, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ride-hailing company had picked Rowe as the top candidate for the chief financial officer’s job, according to media reports in April.

Uber's Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi is under pressure from the board and investors to find a new finance chief ahead of its IPO planned for next year, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2KTC0LK)

The CFO position at the company has been vacant since 2015.

VMware and Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

