Oct 22 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s head of corporate development, Cameron Poetzscher, has resigned, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The news comes less than a month after the Journal reported allegations of sexual misconduct by Poetzscher at the ride-hailing firm.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)