Uber self-driving cars to make a comeback in smaller test -NYT

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is close to putting its self-driving cars back on the road in a downsized test that Arizona had suspended after a car hit and killed a woman crossing a street in Phoenix, the New York Times reported here on Wednesday.

Uber was driving the vehicles on public roads in four cities — sometimes at night — at speeds as high as 55 miles an hour when testing was halted after the accident, the paper said.

Uber plans to run the vehicles on a mile loop between its offices in Pittsburgh starting next week, not exceeding the speed limit of 25 miles per hour, it added.

About 200 Uber self-driving cars had been undergoing tests on roads in Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

In March, Arizona suspended the test after the accident in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.