REFILE-Uber considers minority investors for self-driving car unit - FT

(Corrects to add dropped words ‘did not’ in last paragraph)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is considering selling minority stakes in its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing firm tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its initial public offering, the Financial times reported on Wednesday.

Uber received interest from potential investors and could spin off its Advanced Technologies Group into a separate business unit with its own valuation and equity, FT reported on.ft.com/2AdfZUD, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber will retain operational control and majority ownership of the unit, but external partners could share the cost of developing and eventually commercialising self-driving technology, the newspaper said.

Uber did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)